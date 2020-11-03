Ford rules out an electric Super Duty pickup truck

Enlarge Image Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

As Ford continues work on the electric F-150 pickup due in two years, the automaker ruled out extending battery power to its heavy-duty line of trucks. According to remarks from Kumar Galhotra, Ford's president, Americas and International Markets Group, the simple answer is "no."

The Detroit Free Press reported on his remarks during a recent forum where Galhotra added the automaker doesn't have plans "at the moment" to bring a totally electric Super Duty truck to market. Ford confirmed such a vehicle is not in the cards.

We've learned more about how Ford plans to tackle the changing auto landscape and roll out more electric vehicles throughout this decade, specifically from newly minted CEO Jim Farley. During Ford's third-quarter earnings call, Farley said the automaker will not only roll out affordable EVs for private buyers, but also focus heavily on electric commercial vehicles. The E-Transit, a battery-electric version of Ford's popular Transit commercial van, debuts next week. It's not inconceivable that Ford will also pitch the F-150 EV to commercial fleets, too.

Ford's chief financial officer, John Lawler, added the automaker will be very strategic in which platforms it chooses to serve dual purpose. The automaker believes it can achieve more scale if, for example, the F-150 can handle an internal-combustion engine and a battery-electric powertrain. In other cases, like the Mustang Mach-E, a purpose-built platform serves. The Mustang Mach-E will be Ford's first EV and it's set to launch by the end of this year.