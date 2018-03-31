While we here at Roadshow enjoy the wail from a supercharged V8 Dodge Demon or the corner carving precision of a Porsche 911, we also dig on the silence of a pure EV and the boost of electric torque from a plug-in hybrid.
There were plenty on offer at the New York Auto Show this year, with Lincoln, Volkswagen, Toyota and Hyundai showing off their alternative power plants.
Check out the video to get a look at the electric or hybrid car that might just be yours in the near future.
New York auto show 2018
-
reading•Electrification shines at 2018 New York Auto Show
-
Mar 30•2018 New York Auto Show: Lots of cars you can actually buy, and soon
-
Mar 30•Check out the electrified drivetrains at the New York Auto Show
-
Mar 30•2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio gain blacked-out Nero Edizione package
-
•See All
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.