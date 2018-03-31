Electric Cars

Electrification shines at 2018 New York Auto Show

With so many options for electric and hybrid powertrains, now is a good time travel green.

Genesis
Now Playing: Watch this: Check out the electrified drivetrains at the New York...
2:18

While we here at Roadshow enjoy the wail from a supercharged V8 Dodge Demon or the corner carving precision of a Porsche 911, we also dig on the silence of a pure EV and the boost of electric torque from a plug-in hybrid.

There were plenty on offer at the New York Auto Show this year, with Lincoln, Volkswagen, Toyota and Hyundai showing off their alternative power plants.

Check out the video to get a look at the electric or hybrid car that might just be yours in the near future. 

New York auto show 2018
Latest Reviews: Electric Cars
Tesla Model 3: The one you've been waiting for
Arcimoto FUV: Electric reverse trike makes for a fun ride in Los Angeles
2018 Nissan Leaf: Longer legs, more tech and a straightforward new look
Next Article: Parkmobile now shows on-street parking availability