What's the Rock cooking these days? As it turns out, it smells like Ford truck concepts from 2004.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson had a behind-the-scenes photo on his Instagram account from his upcoming moving "Rampage" -- based on the '80s arcade game -- and look what we have in the background: The Ford Bronco. It's not the new one, but rather, it's a concept from 2004. It might be old, but it still looks pretty fresh to us.

The Bronco and Ranger were announced at this year's Detroit Auto Show, and both vehicles are slated to arrive in the States in 2019.

The Ford Bronco was introduced in 1966 and lasted for five generations before it the company ceased production in 1996.

Ford has been tight-lipped on details for either truck, but they did say the Bronco would return in its pure form as "a no-compromise midsize 4x4 utility for thrill seekers."