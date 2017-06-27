Dodge Durango SRT lends its look to R/T model for 2018

Even though you may not want the 475-horsepower 2018 Dodge Durango SRT, perhaps you want your Durango to look a bit more menacing. Dodge has your back on that one.

Starting with the 2018 model year, Dodge will offer the Durango SRT's aggressive front end -- comprising the front fascia, hood, lower valence and fog lamps -- on the less powerful Durango R/T. Even better, it's standard. The Durango R/T comes with a slightly more sensible 360-horsepower V8.

If you want to go even slower, but still look fast, there's a way to do that. If you outfit your 295-horsepower Durango GT with either the Blacktop or Brass Monkey appearance packages, you can pay a bit more coin and get the Durango SRT's fancy hood.

Dodge saw fit to confer some updates across the entire Durango lineup, as well. No matter what trim you choose, your 2018 Dodge Durango will come standard with a backup camera, a sportier steering wheel and a new electronic T-shaped shifter.

In more specific trim updates, the SRT and R/T can be ordered in B5 Blue, an excellent shade you've likely seen on a Charger already. Durango R/T models get front and rear parking sensors standard, and Durango GT models get a standard power liftgate and leather-and-suede bucket seats.

The 2018 Dodge Durango order books are open, with dealership arrivals slated for the third quarter of 2017. Pricing will be announced closer to the delivery date.