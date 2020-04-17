Lego is making a Ducati Panigale V4 R that you don't have to be a racer to enjoy

Lego

Ducati's Panigale V4 R is a pretty lust-worthy bike. I mean, it checks all the boxes, right? It's red, Italian, loud, impossibly powerful and fast, and has a gorgeous silhouette. It's also barely road-legal, costs around $40,000 and requires more bravery and talent than most of us have to hustle it around a track. It's just not something that's within reach of most people, myself included.

So what's a bike nerd like me supposed to do? Lego, the world's biggest producer of tires (by number, not weight) has an answer. Not only is it perfectly safe (choking hazard aside) and easy to handle, it'll only set you back $70. It's the Panigale V4 R Technics kit (part number 42107), and it's coming this summer.

What do you get for your 70 hard-earned Imperial credits? A cardboard box filled with 646 pieces and, by Lego's estimation, hours of fun. One especially cool feature is that this Technics kit marks Lego's first use of a multispeed gearbox in a motorcycle model. Granted, it's only two speeds, but come on, the whole model is only 12 inches long, so what do you expect? Other highlights include working front and rear suspension and even a little Lego drive chain.

Lego estimates that the kit will be available to buy as of Aug. 1 of this year, but what with one thing and another, we wouldn't be terribly surprised to see that date get pushed. Finally, let us know in the comments if you'd like to see Roadshow's biggest (and sweariest) Lego enthusiast -- Andrew Krok, natch -- build this kit in an upcoming video!