The Ducati Memorabilia program brings ex-MotoGP engine parts to your living room

Want an ex-Cal Crutchlow crankshaft for your bookshelf or an ex-Dovizioso piston for your parlor?

Each component in the Ducati Memorabilia collection gets its own number which conveniently also makes it unusable in a motorcycle, so don't get any ideas.

Motorcycles are cool, and by extension, racing motorcycles are even cooler still. That's why we flipped when we saw that Ducati was, for the first time ever, planning to sell off some ex-MotoGP and Superbike parts to the public. 

The components come all mounted in nice display cases and with a signed certificate from Ducati boss Claudio Domenicali and race engineer Gigi Dall'Igna (proud owner of one of the world's greatest unibrows). Each of the Plexiglas display cases is engraved with what the part is and which bike it came from.

Ducatista (or just motorcycle fanatics in general) can choose from parts like camshafts, crankshafts, connecting rods and pistons, and before you get any crazy ideas, these parts are marked for display use only. By that, we mean Ducati messed up some bearing surfaces make them unusable in a bike.

Each part comes in a plexi display case with certificates of authenticity signed by Ducati's CEO and chief race engineer.

So far, the folks from Borgo Panigale haven't mentioned how much these bad boys are gonna cost, but we'd expect them to be a little on the spendy side, considering that there's a limited number of parts being sold. 

If you're interested in snagging some of them, you can get them at the Ducati store at the company's headquarters in Italy or at your Ducati dealer. They'll be available online beginning in 2020.

Prices for the Ducati Memorabilia program start at around $550 and likely go way up from there.

