Dubai Police owns a hoverbike because the world makes no sense

The Dubai Police has a world-renowned fleet of supercars for promotional use, and now, the internet-reknowned force is dipping into the realm of science fiction with a hoverbike.

At the Gitex Technology Week conference, the Dubai Police showed off its latest acquisition, a Hoversurf Scorpion hoverbike. While there's no real definition of a hoverbike, this one is pretty close, with a series of small rotors providing lift while the operator rides it like a motorcycle.

Personally, I think it's less of a hoverbike and more of an incredibly dangerous helicopter, but that's a matter of semantics more than anything. Whatever you call it, this... thing can handle a 600-pound load and fly at speeds up to 43 mph for about a half an hour at a time. It can also fly itself, because of course it can.

It's unclear how the Dubai Police plan to use the craft, but it appears that it will be put to actual use, rather than just being shown off for marketing purposes.

Dubai in general is taking a very forward approach to burgeoning tech. The company welcomed its first robotic police officer in May, and earlier this year, it was reported that the EHang 184-person capacity drone would start making regular flights in the city.