Drones: A new way for UPS to maybe lose your package

Amazon isn't going to be the only drone delivery service in town. Not if UPS has anything to say about it, at least.

UPS is currently testing a truck-based drone delivery platform, which it built in conjunction with Workhorse Group, a company that specializes in -- what do you know -- drones and battery-electric trucks. Workhorse built both the UPS truck and the drone for this (no pun intended) pilot program.

Enlarge Image UPS

The goal is to make it more efficient to deliver packages in rural communities, where trucks may need to drive miles at a time just to drop off a single package. Instead of doing it all by truck, which is quite expensive, the drone could travel the last few miles to drop the package off while the truck continued toward the next stop.

The drone launches from the top of the delivery truck, where drivers attach packages via a roof-mounted loading dock. The package is loaded into a cage, and with one button press, the drone takes off on a predetermined route. It can carry up to 10 pounds for 30 minutes at a time.

This isn't UPS' first foray into remote delivery. It ran a test last year where it delivered "urgently needed" medicine (for the purpose of the test) to an island off the coast of the Atlantic Ocean. The company has also used drones for humanitarian efforts, helping deliver blood and vaccines to Rwanda.

UPS notes that saving its drivers just one mile each per day can save the company up to $50 million. By building out a drone network capable of reducing driven miles even further, the company could stand to save a whole bunch of money without having to reduce the number of drivers. Yes, this means automation may actually save a job, for once.