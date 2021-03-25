EV startup Drako Motors takes its four-motor, four-door GTE hypercar out for winter testing

Drako Motors

On Thursday, EV startup Drako Motors announced that it's been out in Colorado doing winter testing with its GTE four-door electric supercar with racing drivers Andy Pilgrim and David Hackl.

Drako is out in Colorado specifically to show off its DriveOS technology that manages the GTE's four independent drive motors to maximize performance and grip even in some pretty extreme situations -- like snow and ice.

The GTE's first stop was Steamboat Springs, Colorado, where ex-Le Mans racer and former World Challenge championship winner Andy Pilgrim caned it around a purpose-built winter performance driving circuit 6,700 feet above sea level.

For the second stage of the GTE's test, Pikes Peak racer David Hackl drove the car on the frozen Georgetown Lake, which sits at 8,500 feet above sea level. The high altitude would likely have most internal combustion cars struggling for breath, while most EVs would be having a hard time with the sub-zero temperatures -- but according to Drako, the GTE handled it all with aplomb.

To be clear, Drako provides no hard data points on the temperature's effect on battery life or anything else, so it's hard to back up its claims. Still, the idea of four independently controlled electric motors offering true torque-vectoring is pretty cool.

The GTE appears to be based on the Fisker Karma/Karma Revero platform, and according to Drako, it produces 1,200 horsepower and 6,500 pound-feet of wheel torque. Take that last number with a grain of salt, as Drako reps confirmed that this is a measurement of wheel torque -- aka not the kind of torque measurement that is used as the standard by most automakers.

The GTE has a claimed top speed of 206 mph, a price tag of $1.25 million and a planned production run of 25 units. It's in production now in San Jose, California.