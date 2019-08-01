Dodge Power Dollars offers $10 per horsepower to slide into a new 2019 model

Enlarge Image Dodge

Buying a car is a complicated series of maneuvers. Haggling can make it even more complicated. Thankfully, for horsepower fanatics who don't like arguing about a price until they're blue in the face, Dodge has a much easier solution to add some cash to the hood of its vehicles.

Dodge on Thursday announced a new sales promotion. Dodge Power Dollars is pretty straightforward: The automaker will offer $10 in cash allowance per horsepower for the 2019 Challenger, Charger and Durango. Just take the horsepower value of any of those cars, in any trim, multiply by 10 and boom -- that's how much of a discount you get.

On the low end, you've got cars like the base Charger SXT, which offers a $2,920 allowance thanks to its 292-horsepower output, but then again, the car is pretty affordable to begin with, starting at $29,740 before destination. At the other end of the spectrum, there's the Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye, which offers $7,970 off its $71,945 MSRP. That means you could put 797 horsepower in your driveway for less than $64,000 (again, before destination). That's insane.

"Since bringing the Charger and Challenger back to market, Dodge has put 485 million horsepower into the hands of our loyal enthusiasts," said Tim Kuniskis, head of passenger cars for FCA North America, in a statement. "Dodge has more horsepower than anyone else, and we want to share it and give those who have always wanted more the ability to get more. The goal is to grow to a half-billion horsepower before the end of the year. This is what we believe John and Horace Dodge would want us to do."

Of course, there's always another reason why an automaker would put this much money on the hood -- it's a business, not a charity, after all. In addition to hopefully counteracting a slowing US car market in general, we're pushing toward fall, which means 2020 models will be hitting dealers in the near future. With some neat new stuff in the cards, like the Charger Widebody, it's no surprise Dodge is hoping to clean out its closet.