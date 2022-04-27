Dodge Hornet Compact SUV Expected to Debut in August

Dodge will reenter the compact crossover segment later this year with the new Hornet SUV, The Detroit News reported Wednesday. Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis said the Hornet will debut in August alongside the Woodward Dream Cruise.

The Hornet is expected to share a number of components with the new Alfa Romeo Tonale compact SUV and will be built alongside its sibling at Stellantis' factory in Pomigliano, Italy. The Hornet will also have a plug-in hybrid powertrain, and it'll likely be a version of the Tonale's setup, which combines a 1.3-liter turbocharged I4 engine and electric motor for a combination of 272 horsepower. Previous reports said Dodge would launch its first PHEV in 2022 with sales starting in 2023, so this all tracks.

Of course, the Hornet's August debut is not guaranteed, and Dodge knows this. During a virtual press conference, Kuniskis noted the delays caused by the current supply chain issues. "Every single thing we're doing is like in Jell-O right now, because it's so hard to plan anything," Kuniskis said, according to The Detroit News.

Dodge's last entries in the compact car space were the Dart sedan and Caliber crossover, and the company previously showed a small SUV concept with the Hornet name. When it goes on sale, the Hornet will go up against competitors like the Chevrolet Trailblazer, Honda HR-V, Hyundai Kona and Kia Seltos.