Dodge Durango GT Rallye package adds sporty looks to V6 model

Enlarge Image Dodge

More often than not, most of the best options packages are hidden behind more expensive trims with bigger, thirstier engines. Dodge is democratizing its packages a bit with the new Durango GT Rallye Appearance Package.

The Dodge Durango GT Rallye Appearance Package adds sportier looks to the GT trim, which, while not the base trim, still relies on Dodge's V6 engine. Not only is the V6 more efficient, its price is substantially more accessible.

The package adds a performance hood, front fascia and LED fog lights, which are borrowed from the V8-powered R/T and SRT models. The package will set you back $1,495, and it can be had in one of seven colors: DB Black, Granite, In-Violet, Octane Red, Redline Red, Vice White and White Knuckle.

The Durango GT is available in both rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive variants, with a starting price of $37,895. Its V6 puts out 295 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. Despite the smaller engine, it can still tow a whole lot -- 6,200 pounds, to be precise. Standard equipment includes leather-trimmed seats, two rows of heated seats, a power liftgate and 20-inch black alloy wheels.

The Durango GT Rallye Appearance Package is available for ordering now, and Dodge noted that it's only available for a limited time, but it didn't specify how long it'll be available.