Dodge, Chrysler recall 69,000 AWD sedans for loose driveshaft bolts

If your all-wheel-drive car has a chance to lose its front driveshaft, you don't end up with a rear-wheel-drive car -- you end up with a voluntary safety recall.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has issued a voluntary recall for 69,298 examples of the 2014-2017 Dodge Charger and 2014-2017 Chrysler 300, both of which are equipped with all-wheel drive. Per its recall report, FCA estimates that approximately 3 percent of the affected vehicles feature the defect that spurred the recall.

Enlarge Image Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

The defect relates to the front driveshaft, which rotates to send power to the front wheels. Some of the affected vehicles may "experience" loose bolts, as the recall report puts it, which means the front driveshaft may disconnect.

You might experience a whole bunch of noise and vibration before the driveshaft disconnects. And if the driveshaft comes loose at speed, it may damage the underbody or powertrain as well as causing a loss of power. None of those things are very nice.

The remedy is simple. The recalled vehicles will head to dealers, which will replace all eight front driveshaft bolts at no cost.

If you already paid to have this fixed before the voluntary recall, FCA will request the original receipt or adequate proof of payment and send you a check for reimbursement.