2020 Dodge Charger Widebody, Toyota Highlander and more: Roadshow's week in review

Enlarge Image Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Greetings, Roadshow readers. It's that time again, where we round up the best that happened during the week that's in the rearview mirror. We saw a little bit of everything between our in-depth review of the 2020 Dodge Charger Widebody and Tesla news surrounding an Acceleration Boost update. Of course, there was plenty more, as laid out below.

Here's a recap of all the automotive goodness that happened from Dec. 15-21.

Top reviews

2020 Dodge Charger Widebody

This is one chunky sedan, but in the best possible way. The Charger Widebody packs big power, and an even bigger value. Let Managing Editor Steven Ewing tell you all about why this car is still so good, even after 15 years.

Click here to read our 2020 Dodge Charger Widebody review.

2020 Toyota Highlander

One of the segment's top dogs is back with fresh looks and more refinement. The large-and-family-hauling-barge that is the Toyota Highlander impressed Reviews Editor Craig Cole in his first drive. But, he still had to ask the question: Is it the best large crossover SUV out there today?

Click here to read our 2020 Toyota Highlander first drive review.

2020 Nissan Sentra

The Nissan Sentra hasn't been the most exciting compact car to look at in, well, a long time. A total redesign hopes to change that, and Managing Editor Steven Ewing got behind the wheel for the first time. It's a lot better, and has a pretty good value proposition to offer, but perhaps the extra coin is best spent elsewhere.

Click here to read our 2020 Nissan Sentra first drive review.

Top news

Top videos

Now playing: Watch this: 2020 Toyota Highlander: The original gets completely...

2020 Toyota Highlander

Allow Reviews Editor Craig Cole to whisk you away in the 2020 Highlander on camera as he ponders if this large crossover SUV is the best example on the road.

Now playing: Watch this: Five things you need to know about the 2019 Porsche Panamera...

2019 Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo GTS

Looking for a fast wagon? Reviews Editor Emme Hall has you covered with five things you have to know about this uber wagon.

Now playing: Watch this: 2019 Kia K900: Understated, underrated

2019 Kia K900

Yes, Kia sells a luxury sedan. While Genesis is top dog at Hyundai Motors, the K900 makes a strong case for itself with understated styling and supreme value. Reviews Editor Antuan Goodwin goes over everything you need to know about this sedan.