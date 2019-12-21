2020 Dodge Charger Widebody, Toyota Highlander and more: Roadshow's week in review

Greetings, Roadshow readers. It's that time again, where we round up the best that happened during the week that's in the rearview mirror. We saw a little bit of everything between our in-depth review of the 2020 Dodge Charger Widebody and Tesla news surrounding an Acceleration Boost update. Of course, there was plenty more, as laid out below.
Here's a recap of all the automotive goodness that happened from Dec. 15-21.
Top reviews
2020 Dodge Charger Widebody
This is one chunky sedan, but in the best possible way. The Charger Widebody packs big power, and an even bigger value. Let Managing Editor Steven Ewing tell you all about why this car is still so good, even after 15 years.
Click here to read our 2020 Dodge Charger Widebody review.
2020 Toyota Highlander
One of the segment's top dogs is back with fresh looks and more refinement. The large-and-family-hauling-barge that is the Toyota Highlander impressed Reviews Editor Craig Cole in his first drive. But, he still had to ask the question: Is it the best large crossover SUV out there today?
Click here to read our 2020 Toyota Highlander first drive review.
2020 Nissan Sentra
The Nissan Sentra hasn't been the most exciting compact car to look at in, well, a long time. A total redesign hopes to change that, and Managing Editor Steven Ewing got behind the wheel for the first time. It's a lot better, and has a pretty good value proposition to offer, but perhaps the extra coin is best spent elsewhere.
Click here to read our 2020 Nissan Sentra first drive review.
Top news
- Cadillac is going big on screens: The 2021 Escalade will sport a massive OLED curved screen inside -- the first time a curved unit will make its way to a production vehicle.
- A home for your Cybertruck: Tesla's pickup is getting a special garage to go with it. Pricing and details should be ready sometime next year, but it's pretty wild.
- Federal EV tax credits get no love: Congress came close to extending electric-car tax credits for GM and Tesla, but the legislation didn't make its way into a final year-end spending deal.
- Porsche Macan GTS returns: The speedier SUV returned this week with 379 horsepower. It might be the just-right Macan on the lineup.
- Tesla clips Autopilot's wings for Europe: The driver-assist system will adhere to stricter regulations, and drivers won't have nearly as much freedom as before.
- First look at the electric F-150's frunk: Patent application images showed what's obviously a frunk area for Ford's upcoming electric pickup truck, and there will be a lot of versatility.
Top videos
2020 Toyota Highlander
Allow Reviews Editor Craig Cole to whisk you away in the 2020 Highlander on camera as he ponders if this large crossover SUV is the best example on the road.
2019 Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo GTS
Looking for a fast wagon? Reviews Editor Emme Hall has you covered with five things you have to know about this uber wagon.
2019 Kia K900
Yes, Kia sells a luxury sedan. While Genesis is top dog at Hyundai Motors, the K900 makes a strong case for itself with understated styling and supreme value. Reviews Editor Antuan Goodwin goes over everything you need to know about this sedan.
Discuss: 2020 Dodge Charger Widebody, Toyota Highlander and more: Roadshow's week in review
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.