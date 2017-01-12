Dodge Challenger SRT Demon promises to be crazier than Hellcat

You didn't think the Hellcat was the end all, be all of Dodge's performance lineup, did you? Well, Demon is back to put that idea to rest for good.

Dodge has resurrected the Demon name and plans to apply it to the Challenger at the New York Auto Show in April. The automaker claims it will be the "ultimate performance halo," which means it's going to be above and beyond the Hellcat, which is already pretty gnarly.

Enlarge Image Photo by Dodge

Thus far, Dodge has only released a picture of the badge and the first in a series of 12 teasers. One video will be shown off each week until the New York Auto Show press days begin. This week's video, "Cage," offers up some weird metaphors -- a CGI "hellcat" thing bites into a can of fuel and becomes the Demon. OK.

It's still entirely unclear what the Challenger SRT Demon entails. It could be an extension of the all-wheel-drive Challenger GT unveiled late last year, and an all-wheel drive Hellcat would certainly boost its performance figures. Or maybe Dodge found a way to throw even more power into the Hellcat's 6.2-liter supercharged V8.

Dodge originally debuted the Demon as a rebadged Plymouth Duster in 1971. It was originally going to be called the Beaver, but then Dodge wised up to its use in American slang and went with Demon instead. The name briefly returned in 2007, attached to a small sports car concept that would have slotted beneath the Viper.