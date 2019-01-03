Dodge teams up with Lego for a more affordable Challenger SRT Demon

Lego

The latest addition to the Lego Speed Champions range of scaled-down cars is a quarter-mile star, the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon. And to pay homage to the car's past, the set also includes a miniaturized version of a 1970 Dodge Challenger.

The new Lego set, as with other Speed Champions models, recreates the 840-horsepower Dodge Demon on a small scale. There are two different wheel designs, and the Demon features touches like dual exhausts and a rear spoiler. For the 1970 Challenger, the Lego set includes a removable supercharger and two different engine covers. You also get three different minifigures -- one Demon driver, one Challenger driver and one race marshall -- and a tiny Lego drag-strip Christmas tree.

The launch of the Lego set coincides with the launch of a new 30-second Dodge commercial called "Metamorphosis," which juxtaposes the Lego Demon with the real-life version. The spot, which launches on Dodge's social media channels, even features real-life National Hot Rod Association racer Leah Pritchett.

The Speed Champions set is available both from Lego's website and Dodge's for right around $30 (although Lego shows it being back-ordered until mid-January while Dodge has it in stock). In any case, it's far cheaper -- albeit also a whole lot powerful -- than buying a genuine, full-size Demon.