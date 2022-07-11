Dodge Will Unveil a 909-HP Challenger Running E85 Gas, Report Says

The current iteration of Dodge Challenger has been around so long, you have to wonder whether or not Stellantis made a blood oath to an eldritch god in exchange for eternal life. That's probably not the case, since we know an electrification-ready replacement is queued up for 2024, but before the current Challenger takes a bow, Dodge is rumored to have one more cool variant up its sleeve.

Last week, Mopar Insiders first reported that Dodge is preparing a high-horsepower Challenger Hellcat variant that will run on E85, a gasoline blend that contains between 51% and 83% corn-based ethanol (standard pump gas from your local station maxes out around 10%). Now, Mopar Insiders claims that a source has confirmed the new Hellcat's output at around 909 horsepower. A Dodge spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment, but automakers routinely decline to comment on reports regarding unannounced products.

If the rumors are true, that is one seriously spicy Challenger. Right now, the standard Challenger Hellcat uses a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 that produces 717 hp and 656 pound-feet of torque. Opting for the Hellcat Redeye brings the output up to 797 hp and 707 lb-ft, but that's not even the ceiling. The Hellcat Jailbreak is currently the most powerful variant on offer, producing an impressive 807 hp. The Dodge Demon still holds the Challenger's all-time horsepower crown with 840 hp, but owners needed to fill their tanks with pricey 100-octane race gas to make that happen.

Unlike race gas, E85 isn't necessarily hard to find -- a number of gas stations carry this blend, especially in markets where corn is a major crop. You may have heard of "flex-fuel" vehicles or seen a car wearing a badge that says as much, and this is its most popular use case, providing a more cost-efficient fill-up at the expense of some fuel economy, because ethanol stores less energy per gallon than standard gasoline. E85 is generally cheaper than traditional pump gas, as well.

That said, ethanol is also extremely resistant to detonation, which is the cause of engine knock. This means internal combustion engines can run more aggressive ignition timing in addition to adjusting other engine parameters, allowing it to produce some impressive power and torque figures. Some enthusiasts choose to run E85 in their aftermarket-tuned cars for this very reason. However, putting E85 into a gas tank requires a vehicle tuned to run it -- slapping corn juice into your stock Accord isn't going to turn out well for anything except your mechanic's wallet.