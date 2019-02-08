Dirt Rally 2.0 brings VR rally racing to the Oculus Rift

Dirt Rally 2.0

Fancy yourself an international rally champion, blasting sideways down gravel roads all across the world? Well, you'll soon be able to feel like you're doing it for real because Dirt Rally 2.0 will be available for virtual reality racing on the Oculus Rift.

Dirt Rally 2.0 arrives on Feb. 26. On Friday, developer Codemasters confirmed on Twitter that the rallying game will also be offered on the Oculus Rift. While there are no further details, it's safe to say that experiencing the game in VR should be a wild ride -- you'll be able to turn your head to look all around (probably not the best idea while going 120 mph over a blind summit).

The game's predecessor, Dirt Rally, also offered a virtual-reality experience that launched two years ago. Dirt Rally 2.0 promises "rebuilt and improved handling" and upgraded graphics. As ever, you'll be able to drive a wide range of rally cars, with virtual tracks including locations in the US, New Zealand, Australia, Spain and Poland. It'll also offer FIA Global Rallycross cars and courses. And as you can see in the trailer below, the cars and environments are gorgeously modeled.

Dirt Rally 2.0 is available to preorder now for the PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4. If you're an Oculus Rift owner, though, you'll have to wait just a little bit longer before you can dive into the virtual-reality world of rallying.