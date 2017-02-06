Did Mercedes just tease a hardcore off-roading... convertible?

Mercedes is known for creating some out-there luxury vehicles, but its latest teaser may be the most bonkers yet.

Mercedes-Benz on Saturday posted a picture to its Facebook account claiming its G-Class SUV has "another trick up its sleeve." The picture clearly shows a G-Class without a roof, a license plate that includes the term "G 65" and a very strong set of fender flares. So it can be reasonably assumed that you're looking at the Mercedes-AMG G65 4X4² Cabriolet.

The standard G65, which has a roof, gets its power from a 6.0-liter V12 engine. Output is pegged at 630 horsepower and 737 pound-feet of torque. It's a monster by any stretch of the imagination, and removing the roof will only make it more attractive to buyers in sunny climes.

Massive fender flares hint toward a 4X4² model. These models take after the incredible G63 6x6, although it'll have just two axles instead of three. These models also use portal axles, which places the axle tube toward the top of the wheel in order to increase ground clearance and off-road capability. The first 4X4² model unveiled, the G500, only packs a V8.

Given the timing of the teaser, it's not unreasonable to assume that it will debut at the Geneva Motor Show in March. Thankfully, it takes place indoors, because it's not exactly convertible weather in the US or Europe at the moment. Considering a regular G65 costs north of $220,000, and a G500 4X4² runs around $256,000, expect this latest model to cost even more.