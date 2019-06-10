Automotive journalist Davey Johnson is missing, and here's how you can help

Davey Johnson

Veteran automotive journalist and friend of Roadshow Davey G. Johnson has been missing since Wednesday, June 5. He was last heard from at 8:30 a.m. that morning, when he sent a text message to a friend.

Johnson's last known location was a rest stop off California Highway 49 near Mokelumne Hill. The Calaveras County Sheriff recovered Johnson's motorcycle -- a Honda CB1000R press bike he was testing for Motorcyclist magazine -- on Saturday. His phone, laptop and some clothing were later found nearby.

The Calaveras Country Sheriff's Office said Sunday it would expand the search area, and has enlisted the help of Amador County Search and Rescue, the Calaveras County Marine Safety Division and California Highway Patrol H20. A GoFundMe page has been set up to support the search and rescue operation.

"He is so full of life and I've just never met anyone like him," Johnson's girlfriend, automotive journalist Jaclyn Trop, told CBS This Morning in an interview Monday. "There are just so many questions that we have."

Davey Johnson is a well-known automotive journalist, with bylines at Jalopnik, Autoweek, Car and Driver and more. He is a friend to all of us at Roadshow, and we are beyond hopeful for his safe return.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Calaveras County Sheriff at 209-754-6500.