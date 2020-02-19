We're giving away two Thinkware Dash Cams!

Thinkware

Roadshow has partnered with Thinkware to give two lucky winners each a Q800 Pro Dash Cam. This camera is the successor to the well-loved F800 Pro, which is featured in our best dash cams of 2020 list.

The Thinkware Q800 Pro Dash Cam comes with all of the features that you know and love from the F800 Pro, but with a killer 2K QHD resolution camera. The Q800 Pro has smartphone integration, collision warning, parking mode and GPS capabilities.

With a prize value of $300, you won't want to miss out on this sweepstakes.

