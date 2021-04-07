Daimler Trucks opens preorders on its eCascadia and eM2 electric trucks

Daimler Trucks

Daimler Trucks North America announced on Tuesday that its battery-electric eCascadia and eM2 trucks are now available for preorder. The company claims that both trucks will be the longest-range commercial electric vehicles on sale in the US. The trucks are set to enter production in late 2022, so there's still a bit of a wait before we start seeing them on our roads.

Both the eCascadia and eM2 will feature electric drivetrains from Detroit -- of Detroit Diesel fame -- which makes sense, given that it's a wholly owned subsidiary of Daimler Trucks. This "ePowertrain," as Detroit calls it, will feature either single or dual motors and offer up to 23,000 pound-feet of torque. The system will be good for up to 230 miles in the eM2 and 250 miles in the eCascadia semi.

As part of the ordering process, Daimler is offering an "eConsulting" service -- those Daimler people love slapping "e" on things, don't they? -- that will help companies integrate the new electric trucks into their fleets by advising on things like charging options.

Daimler didn't provide any pricing information but as these are big, heavy Class 8 and medium-duty truck, we'd expect it to be somewhere in the neighborhood of "a lot."