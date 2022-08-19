Czinger Unveils Longtail 21C V Max, Previews Upcoming Hyper GT

I recently got to take a peek behind the scenes at fledgling American hypercar company Czinger, getting an on-track ride in the stupendous 21C and touring the brand's Los Angeles factory to see how the car is 3D printed using AI technology. On Friday at The Quail during Monterey Car Week, Czinger unveiled the second version of the 21C and offered a preview of the model that will come next.

First up is the 21C V Max, which is the longtail sibling to the existing winged, track monster 21C. It has sleeker styling and a focus on low drag, with a longer rear end with no rear wing, subtler aerodynamic elements and a more luxurious interior and overall demeanor. It even has room for a bespoke luggage set behind the tandem seating. That doesn't mean it won't be fast as hell, though. Czinger says the 21C V Max will hit 60 mph in under 1.9 seconds and run the quarter-mile in 8.1 seconds. It should also go from 0 to 250 mph and back to 0 in about 27 seconds, which would best the Koenigsegg Regera.

Czinger

Czinger also released the first renderings of its second production car, which it has dubbed the Hyper GT. It has classic coupe proportions with a fastback roofline and a long rear overhang, and the four-seat Hyper GT features one huge gullwing door on each side. Czinger says the Hyper GT will be engineered using the same AI-driven design, and it will have a hybrid powertrain, likely with the same 2.9-liter twin-turbo V8 as the 21C.

Only 80 of the 21C will be built in total, with owners being able to choose between the two body styles. Czinger expects sales to be split fairly equally between the two, but after seeing how stunning the V Max is, I have a feeling it will be the more popular option. First deliveries will start in late 2023, and Czinger will release more info on the Hyper GT in the near future.