Cyber Monday Deals on Electric Scooters and E-Bikes

Nothing is more freeing, allows you to go further and is better for the environment than Micro-Mobility. I've been testing these products for some time now, and I go back and forth as to which I favor most, e-bikes, scooters or single-wheel contraptions (Onewheel, EUCs). Nonetheless, I prefer them all over mass transit.

Electric scooters and e-bikes continue to grow in popularity as more people discover the fun and ease of this type of transport. We've tested all of the models below. Some are even on our best lists for electric scooters and e-bikes.

Most of the deals will run until the end of November or while supplies last.

Sarah Tew/CNET A dual 500-watt motor scooter that can hit a top speed of 26 mph. Not the ideal scooter to carry, weighing 54 pounds, but it folds down nicely for storage and will never get a flat.

Joseph Kaminski One of my favorite ultraportable scooters. Weighing just 29 pounds, it can hit a top speed of 25 mph. There are three braking methods: hand, regenerative motor and spoiler. It also has some of the best battery performance from a scooter its size. And it can be charged up to 80% in just 2 hours, 50 minutes.

Joseph Kaminski/CNET The Apollo City has a smooth ride like a larger scooter, but in a more manageable size. The scooter is powered by a 500-watt motor and can hit a top speed of 27 mph. The City is a great choice for those wanting a more comfortable commute.

Joseph Kaminski At first glance, the V8 is a unique-looking scooter, buts its design comes from more of a practical approach. The V8 comes equipped with two batteries, one removable in the steering tube and the other in the deck, and riders can go twice as far and hit a top speed of 20 mph.

Joseph Kaminski Very similar to the City, but the Pro comes in a little heavier due to its dual 500- watt motors that propel the City Pro to 32 mph. A great choice for anyone wanting a little more power going up hills.

Joseph Kaminski This scooter, like the energizer bunny, just keeps going. It's powered by a 1,600-watt motor and has a top speed of 33 mph. It weighs just under 60 pounds.

Joseph Kaminski Pound for pound, this is the best price-to-performance scooter out there. Dual 2,000-watt motors take this 125-pound scooter to 62 mph. Its build quality is solid and handles extremely well at high speeds. It's not ideal for anyone living in a walkup and it's not meant to be left out in cold weather overnight.

Joseph Kaminski At first glance, you may not even know it's an e-bike. I've only put about 10 miles on this one, but I'm a fan of its minimalist design, great response and performance. It's a single-gear, 26-inch wheel-size bike powered by a Bafang 900-watt motor. It can pedal assist up to 28 mph. Right now, you can get 20% off the standard LZR or the Pro when using CNET20 at checkout.

Joseph Kaminski/CNET This Harley Davison of e-bikes is beautifully designed. The way they centered the battery and motor makes for a perfectly balanced ride. The pedal assist is smooth and the display simple but elegant.

Joseph Kaminski There is no cooler-looking folding bike than a GoCycle. The New G4 performs as nicely as it looks. Although it looks very similar to its predecessors, many innovations are internal. But you'll have to ride one to see for yourself.

Joseph Kaminski You won't find a bike much lighter with more tech baked in than the Urtopia. That includes a built-in biometric fingerprint reader to turn on, projecting signals and an alarm with GPS tracking. All this in an e-bike that weighs 33 pounds.

Joseph Kaminski The Hyper Scorpion has that classic moped look, but without the need for insurance. With five levels of assistance, this bike can pedal assist up to 28 mph. It has front and rear suspension along with a 2,000-luminance headlight along with rear brake light and signals. It also has a throttle if you're not in the mood to pedal.

Joseph Kaminski The Droyd Weeler is for kids 6-12 years of age. No peddling here. It comes with two keys, one for the ignition and the other to lock the speed. By default, using the throttle, the bike with go up to 6 mph; once your little one gets more comfortable, you can switch it to 10 mph. There's also the Blipper for kids 13 years and up, with a top speed of just under 13 mph. It's currently on sale for $479.

Joseph Kaminski The Zipboard visually resembles the Onewheel, but it has two. Its target market is 6-year-olds and up. The board has a top speed of 7 mph, so helicopter parents can easily keep up. It has built-in features to shorten the learning curve, along with cool lights. The steering mechanics, for the most part, are similar to a hoverboard.

Joseph Kaminski The V5 is technically a EUC (Electric UniCycle), but that's not a widely familiar term to many. They are extremely fun to ride, and I love being able to zip around hands-free. The V5 is geared toward teens, with a top speed of just under 13 mph. It's smaller than other InMotion wheels in both size and price, making this an ideal entry wheel for anyone that wants to learn how to ride or get into EUCs. The V5 weighs 25 pounds and can support riders up to 265 pounds.

Joseph Kaminski The V11 is a mid-range wheel weighing about 60 pounds. It's one of a few EUCs with a suspension and can hit speeds just over 30 mph. Its best use case would be for commuting, but it can also go off-road thanks to its beefy 18-inch wheel.

Joseph Kaminski One of my first CNET micro-mobility product videos was for the Oneweel XR. Oh, how I hated having to return that. I was always asked, "Did I make it myself?" That won't be the case with the GT. It is a more refined board that carves like a surfboard. This is the first time it's ever been on sale. Future Motion also has deals on the Pint, Pint X and bundles.

