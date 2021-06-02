Costco member discounts help save nearly $14,000 on a Chevy Bolt EV

Enlarge Image Chevrolet

As new cars continue to cost more, it's never a bad idea to research your potential discount options. Costco's Auto Program is often a pretty good place to start, and the program has fresh new deals for the Chevrolet Bolt EV and EUV. On Wednesday, Costco said it's ready to help you take $3,000 off the price of a 2020 or 2021 Bolt EV, which combined with some current Chevy incentives can make the electric car mighty affordable.

Current GM owners can already take a whopping $10,500 off the MSRP of a Bolt EV, or choose a 72-month, 0% APR financing deal. If you don't currently own a GM vehicle, Chevy's still offering $9,000 in cash back on the Bolt EV. Add the Costco cash to the former Chevy offer and that's nearly $14,000 off the price of Chevy's little EV. I'll save you some calculator time and tell you the car costs just $24,390 after all of the discounts, but before tax and other fees. Chevy really wants to clear the current Bolt EV models as it prepares to welcome the 2022 Bolt EV and the brawnier Bolt EUV to dealerships.

Speaking of the two, Costco has discounts for them as well. Members can take $1,000 off the MSRP of either new EV from Chevy, which isn't so bad at all. Outside of EVs, the $1,000 discount is also good for the 2021 Tahoe, Suburban and Silverado.

It's not all about the Bowtie brand, though. Volvo shoppers can take $2,000 off a Volvo XC40 Recharge EV, which is pretty generous considering the car's pretty new. The XC60 is also eligible for a $1,250 discount.