Costco will give you $1,000 off a new Chevy truck or SUV

It's hard to come by new car incentives these days, but Costco members have a special tool at their disposal: a $1,000 discount when shopping for a new Chevy. The retailer announced that, starting this month, the will provide the discount on nearly every single 2021 and 2022 pickup and SUV the brand sells. Shockingly, it even includes the Silverado and Tahoe.

The full list includes the Colorado and Silverado HD trucks, and the Suburban, Traverse, Blazer and Trailblazer SUVs, and the $1,000 can be applied alongside any other manufacturer offers. What few incentives Chevy will toss at you, amid too few new vehicles and high demand, that is.

Costco said Chevy is again a brand it wanted to partner with for this program because members request it most often. We've seen past Costco offers for Chevy vehicles, so clearly, bulk shoppers dig their Bowtie-badged vehicles.

The latest discounts are good through Jan. 3, 2022. Every little bit helps these days.