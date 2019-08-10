Corvette breaks the internet, Acura's NSX is awesome and more: Roadshow's week in review

Enlarge Image Chevrolet

Welcome to Roadshow's week in review, where we take a look back at the biggest stories from the past seven days. It's been a couple weeks since Chevrolet debuted its new C8 Corvette, but the interest level in the car has been so extreme that Chevy has had trouble keeping its configurator from crashing due to all the traffic. Our fearless leader Tim Stevens flew off to South Korea to drive Kia's new Seltos SUV that we're still not sure is coming to the US, and then he found himself giving the formerly lukewarm Acura NSX another look, and discovered that it's a lot better than it used to be. Finally, Steve Ewing went into the hills of southern California to drive the brand new (but still kind of old) Lotus Evora GT.

Here's a look at our most important stories from August 2nd to August 9th.

Top reviews

2020 Kia Seltos

Kia's little Seltos SUV looks like it has all the ingredients to be a big hit here in the US, but Kia has so far remained non-committal when asked if it would be bringing it to our shores. Still, we at Roadshow have just as much of a hankering for forbidden fruit as anyone else, so when Kia offered to let us come to South Korea to drive it, we couldn't say no. What we found out is that it's a well-equipped and totally pleasant crossover.

Click here to read the full review.

2019 Acura NSX

Acura's NSX was a car that had huge Gucci loafers to fill when it made its initial debut in 2016, especially after its almost unbelievably long and torturous development period. So, it came as no surprise that many reviewers (including ours) felt that the car was a little boring and lacked the spirit of the beloved original NSX. Fast forward three years and Acura has thrown a ton of tiny tweaks at the car that it promised would change the feel of its budget supercar, so we sent one to Tim Stevens to see if Acura's claims were true. It turns out that they were.

Click here to read the full review.

2020 Lotus Evora GT

Make no mistake, Lotus' Evora platform is getting long in the tooth, but we wanted to find out if it was still capable of delivering on the promise of supercar-fighting performance and a driving experience to match at less-than-supercar money. That's why we sent Steve Ewing into the hills with one for a day and when he got back, he had a lot to say about the newest old Lotus. He praised its driving dynamics and its available manual transmission, but criticized the Evora's parts bin interior and Best Buy-spec head unit. So was the Evora worth its near-$100k price tag? Read and find out.

Click here to read the full review.

Top news

Top videos

Now playing: Watch this: 2019 Acura NSX: A few small tweaks make a huge difference

Now playing: Watch this: Redesigned Android Auto hits the road: We go hands-on

Now playing: Watch this: Hyundai Palisade is a surprisingly palatial three-row...