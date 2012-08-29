Cooley's Logbook: 2012 Acura TSX Sport Wagon

The BMW 3 Series, Audi A4, Mercedes C Class, and Lexus IS all used to be made in cool little sport wagon variants. Only one problem: America kind of hates wagons. So those models are all gone from our market at the present time. Then, there's Acura.
Soldiering on with the TSX Sport Wagon, but in a sort of half-assed way, Acura seems to present this as a utility vehicle: witness the absence of a V6, SH-AWD, sport suspension, or other selections that would make it a road toy. Instead, it's a sedan with a little more room.
It's a light and easy-handling car with great perkiness, but not great performance. The former is about getting around town, the latter is about those twisty roads you love.
I like the car, but it's hard to love it. It offers all the tech basics (if you get the Technology Package) but nothing advanced. So it leaves me thinking I would cross shop it against a VW Jetta SportWagen, which is not supposed to happen between cars separated by over $11,000 MSRP.
