Cobra's SC 200D Dash Cam Will Give You Peace of Mind on the Road

If you like taking scenic drives or just feel safer being able to record what's going on behind the wheel, buying a dash cam could be a really wise investment for you and your family. That's why I'm putting the Cobra SC dash cam high on my list of great gifts to give loved ones this holiday season.

Why it's a great gift: I'm a parent of a first-time driver and I really want to make sure my son is safe both inside and outside the car. The Cobra SC 200D dash cam is my second pair of eyes when I'm not in the car with him.

It comes with two cameras, for both the front (QHD 1600P) and rear (FHD 1080p) of your vehicle so you can record footage of what's going on in front of you and what's happening behind you. With built-in Wi-Fi and GPS, heads-up navigation, trip planning and voice commands, I never have to worry about my son looking at his phone and taking his eyes off the road. It also provides him with notifications on speed traps and red light camera locations so he can become a smarter and safer driver.

I was truly impressed with the SC 200D's high-definition recording quality, especially at night. And with its cloud management system, it provides you with the ability to edit, store and share your recording footage from anywhere. You can also download Cobra's easy-to-use Cobra's Drive Smarter app, which gives you access to all your activity anytime, anywhere.

What you'll pay: The list price for the Cobra SC 200D dash cam is $199.95, a very reasonable price to pay for something that will bring you and your loved ones peace of mind when you're on the road.

