Retro Citroën Berlingo 2CV Fourgonnette Is the Cutest Modern Van

In 1951 Citroën introduced the Fourgonnette AU version of its iconic 2CV, which got a squared off van rear end with incredible corrugated body panels that added rigidity. The Fourgonnette was sold until 1987, with over 1.2 million being produced in total. The closest modern equivalent in Citroën's lineup is the Berlingo, a more traditional but still very quirky compact van. Citroën is now reviving the spirit of the 2CV van with the new Berlingo 2CV Fourgonnette, an officially licensed retro makeover kit for the Berlingo.

The new Berlingo Fourgonnette is the result of a collaboration between Citroën and the Italian coachbuilder Caselani, and this isn't the first time Caselani has come out with a retro bodykit for a modern Citroën van. In 2017 the large Jumper-based Type H was introduced to celebrated the 70th anniversary of the original Type H van, and then in 2020 the Type HG debuted, based on the smaller Jumpy and Spacetourer models. But I think the new Berlingo Fourgonnette is the most successful (and adorable) of the three designs.

Citroën's designers worked closely with Caselani's team to make sure the new van had the vibe of the original without being too literally interpreted. All of the new body panels are made from fiberglass and have integrated bolts and clips for attachment onto the frame. Large round headlights protrude from the front fenders, and the Fourgonnette has a V-shaped hood and a tall grille with a huge Citroën chevron emblem. The doors and side panels are completely new, with a domed roof section giving the effect of the cargo section being separated from the body like on the original 2CV. The rear doors are new too and have cool oval windows, and the taillights are retro round units. While the ribbing on all the body panels is just for flair on the new car, it certainly looks amazing, and the new Fourgonnette also has lots of chrome-plated accents that call back to the original.

Caselani will be making both 3-seat commercial panel and 5-seat passenger versions of the van, and it will be available with either diesel, gas and fully electric powertrains. The e-Berlingo has a 50-kilowatt-hour battery pack with a range of about 170 miles, and it can be charged to 80% in 30 minutes. Order books for the kit will open at the start of October, with production to begin in January 2023.