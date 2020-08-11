Chrysler Town & Country charging hub fire prompts government investigation

Enlarge Image Chrysler

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration will investigate the 2014 Chrysler Town & Country after reports of fires starting in the minivans' interiors.

Specifically, NHTSA's Office of Defects Investigation said in a document filed last Thursday that the three fires in question started "at the charge hub mounted in the trim panel located on the driver's side of the vehicle between the second- and third-row seating." While the NHTSA believes this component is the likely cause of the fire, the opening evaluation of the investigation aims to unearth the specific area where the fires started.

To be clear, there isn't a recall for the minivans at this time, and one will only take place if NHTSA discovers a safety-related issue.

If the investigation discovers a defect, NHTSA may move to request Fiat Chrysler Automobiles recall the minivans. FCA may also provide its own evidence and voluntarily recall the vehicles. However, the investigation could dive deeper depending on what engineers find in the first phase.

FCA didn't immediately return our request for comment, but we'll learn more about the investigation as it unfolds in the weeks to come.