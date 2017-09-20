Chrysler recalls 50,000 Pacifica minivans for wonky seat belts

It's not too often that you see the words "extreme handling maneuvers" in a press release about a minivan recall, but 2017 has proven that nearly literally everything is possible.

Chrysler has issued a voluntary recall for 47,927 examples of the 2017 and 2018 Chrysler Pacifica minivan in the US, along with another 1,900 or so in Canada. This is a voluntary recall, meaning the automaker chose to issue the recall independent of any word from federal authorities.

The issue stems from the second-row seat belts. Chrysler noted that, during testing, an outboard seat belt buckle could become unlatched "when the vehicle is subjected to extreme handling maneuvers." The problem arose when the belt's release buckle came into contact with the buckle next to it.

Considering both Roadshow and Car and Driver have long-term Chrysler Pacificas, it sort of seems like this press release was directed at us -- not that I or anyone else has engaged in extreme handling maneuvers in vans that are still technically the property of Chrysler. Oh, no.

The recall is limited to Pacificas with the optional eight-passenger seating arrangement. Customers will be notified when a fix is made available. For now, Chrysler suggests against "using the second-row center seat in conjunction with the other second-row positions." If you regularly carry around fewer than five children, that shouldn't be a problem.