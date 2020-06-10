Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid recalled because minivan could catch fire

Enlarge Image Nick Miotke/Roadshow

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will recall 27,634 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivans after discovering a potential fault in the vehicles' 12-volt battery connection.

The automaker said Wednesday the issue is not related to the Pacifica Hybrid's electrified powertrain and any issues relate to the 12-volt connection that powers things such as the radio and other auxiliary features. FCA didn't detail what exactly causes the problem, but it appears the battery connection can corrode and eventually cause a fire.

So far, the company said it's aware of a "small number of fires." Each occurred in Canada save for one in Minnesota.

FCA's announcement did not include plans for a fix, either. Instead, owners will receive a mailed notice and they'll need to bring the Pacifica Hybrid to their local dealer. If a technician finds no evidence of corrosion, they'll simply tighten the connection and send owners on their way.

However, if there are signs of corrosion, FCA will instruct the dealer to keep the minivan and send owners home with a loaner vehicle at no cost. There's also no word on how long dealers will hold the recalled minivans while the automaker presumably readies a fix for the problem. However, owners may be contacted a second time to schedule additional service as FCA continues running tests.

In the meantime, FCA advised owners to keep their Pacifica Hybrids at distance. Guidance includes not parking the minivan inside a structure or near buildings, and parking the car away from other vehicles. The automaker further stated that owners shouldn't place wet items or liquids that can spill in the second row of seats.