Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Recalled Due to Fire Risk

Enlarge Image Nick Miotke/Roadshow

Just fewer than 20,000 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivans are being recalled due to a potential fire risk, Stellantis announced Friday. The cause of the fires is currently unknown, and therefore, a remedy is also not immediately available.

"A routine company review of customer data led to an internal investigation that discovered 12 fires among model-year 2017 and 2018 vehicles," Stellantis said in a statement. "All were parked and turned off, while eight were connected to chargers."

Because of this, Stellantis is urging owners to not plug in these hybrids, and to avoid parking them near structures or other vehicles. Once a fix is found, owners will be alerted to schedule a free service at a Chrysler dealer.

A total of 19,808 minivans are included in this recall, with 16,741 in the US, 2,317 in Canada and an additional 750 in places outside North America. Stellantis also confirmed that none of its Jeep 4xe plug-in hybrid models are affected by this problem.

To check if your vehicle is included in a recall, visit Roadshow's how-to guide.