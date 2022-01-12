Chrysler's EV plans include an electric minivan, CEO says

Enlarge Image Chrysler

The brand that helped invent the minivan segment could be the first to bring the world an electric minivan. According to remarks Chrysler CEO Chris Feull gave in an interview with Motor Trend last Thursday, an electric minivan from Chrysler is part of the brand's plans. Two other SUVs, aside from a production Airflow, will come by 2028 making for a potential total of four new Chryslers.

The minivan could evolve into more of a "multi-purpose vehicle" to help pivot away from what Feull described as an outdated "soccer mom" stereotype. It sounds a lot like Kia's take on the minivan with the latest Carnival, which the brand does not call a minivan in any way, shape or form. Whatever it is, Feull hinted it won't be a Pacifica with batteries and electric motors but a total rethink of what a minivan can be.

Aside from an electric minivan, we know we'll see a production version of the Airflow concept shown at CES 2022. It will be Chrysler's first EV as the brand goes all-electric and should be ready for 2024. However, a couple other SUVs are on the table, according to the CEO. They'll follow the Airflow and arrive by the end of this decade, but Feull provided zero additional details. Chrysler also declined to comment further on its future product portfolio.

Chrysler's move to 100% electric isn't a surprise in the slightest as parent automaker Stellantis accelerates EV plans for the US divisions as a whole. We'll also see Dodge get serious about EVs this decade with a new electric muscle car in 2024 and Ram has plans for an electric pickup by the middle of the decade, too.