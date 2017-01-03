Chrysler at CES 2017: Watch live at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET

Close CNET Live Drag

January 3 is a big day for Chrysler. The automaker will unveil its Portal minivan concept not at the Detroit Auto Show, but at CES 2017. It's going to be yuge, and you can watch the unveiling live right here.

Chrysler's press conference begins on January 3 at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET. It will show off its latest concept, the Portal, a minivan that's loaded with connectivity, electricity and autonomy. It's capable of Level 3 autonomous driving, and its in-car tech is suited for the growing Millennial family on the go. It's more than just an electrified minivan from the present.

