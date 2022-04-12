Chrysler's Airflow Is a Concept So Nice They'll Debut It Twice, This Time in New York

Chrysler

No, this isn't deja vu. Stellantis is really gearing up to debut a new look for its electric Airflow concept at the New York International Auto Show on Wednesday, and, in an effort to get people fired up about that, it's released a teaser image.

The teaser is of the grille and frontal lights of the aforementioned concept, and, frankly, it looks kind of cool, or at least more aggressive than the Airflow teaser we saw in January. We don't know much about the new look, but the front lighting situation looks slightly less milquetoast than the earlier version, so we'll keep our fingers crossed for something interesting.

This new concept look is meant to lay out a path for Chrysler's future design language as well as presaging the brand's first fully battery-electric model which is set to debut in 2025. Chrysler also has the goal of being a totally electric brand by 2028, which may seem ambitious, but let's not forget that Chrysler only offers two models right now, so it's not as huge of a leap as it would be for most other manufacturers.

