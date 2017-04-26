Chrysler offers new, fancier Pacifica trim to leather seat haters

Not everybody likes leather seats. For those people, there's a new trim of Chrysler Pacifica that offers more features without having to sit on animals.

Chrysler announced that it's adding a new trim to the Pacifica lineup -- Touring Plus. Resting between the Touring and Touring L trims, Touring Plus offers more standard and optional features without requiring leather seats.

Enlarge Image Chrysler

Standard equipment on Touring Plus not found on Touring includes LED taillights, a cleaner front fascia, projector headlights, three-zone automatic climate control, a power liftgate and sunshades for the second and third row.

Buyers can toss in a few options, as well, including blind spot monitoring and rear parking sensors, a 3G Wi-Fi hotspot and the 8.4-inch Uconnect infotainment system (a 5.0-inch screen is standard). If buyers opt for both the infotainment upgrade and 18-inch wheels, Chrysler will throw in a second-row overhead DVD player at no charge.

The Chrysler Pacifica Touring Plus is priced at $32,360, which splits the difference nicely between the $30,995 Touring and the $34,995 Touring L. You can outfit your Pacifica with even more stuff, like Uconnect Theater and autonomous emergency braking, but you'll have to move to a higher trim with leather seats for that to happen. The most expensive Pacifica on offer, the plug-in Hybrid Platinum, costs $44,995 before options.