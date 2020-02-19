Chinese startup Aiways will show electric crossover coupe in Geneva

Aiways

Chinese automakers continue their work to crack into western markets, and believe it or not, a little-known startup by the name of Aiways will be one of the first. Ahead of its European launch this April, Aiways teased something more planned for the 2020 Geneva Motor Show, however.

There, the company will show the U6ion. Essentially, it's a coupe version of the U5 crossover already in production. The U5 will lead Aiways' charge into Europe, and the U6ion will share the former's basic bones. Both crossovers ride on the firm's "More Adaptable Structure" platform.

For a company just getting into a serious business like the auto industry, you can bet the U6ion will share most of the U5's internals, including a 65-kilowatt-hour battery. No word on how far either model will go on a single charge yet, though.

If anything, the U6ion has some good looks going for it. It's rather stylish, if not copping a bit of the Lamborghini Urus' looks with typical angry-eyed headlights. One of the names behind the design is a familiar one, though: Ken Okuyama. The veteran auto designer previously worked for General Motors, Porsche and Pininfarina. During his time at the last of these, he helped pen the legendary Ferrari Enzo.

Aiways promised a lot more news at the Geneva Motor Show next month, so until then, we'll have to wait and see how the Chinese firm gears up for its big, western debut.