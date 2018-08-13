Chinese man tests his crazy homemade roller suit in rush-hour traffic

The internet is a strange and wonderful place sometimes because without it, how would we ever find out about people like this guy who built a remote-controllable wheel suit and took it out in Chinese rush-hour traffic?

Yeah, this guy is obviously some kind of wackadoodle daredevil-type, but damn it if we don't respect his moxie. As you can see in the video, there are plenty of opportunities for this guy to get turned into roadkill by a truck or an absent-minded driver, but somehow the fun only ends when the cops show up and arrest him.

The bottom line here is that while giving this roller suit a whirl in traffic is kind of dumb, we're more than a little jealous of it and we wish we could rip one around one of our fine local kart racing tracks to see what kind of awesome lap time we could set, or more likely, what bones we'd break.