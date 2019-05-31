Last week, Bloomberg published estimated costs for the upcoming China-built Tesla Model 3. Now, Tesla has confirmed some of these numbers, and it appears Bloomberg wasn't too far off.
Tesla said on Friday that it would price the locally-built Model 3 for Chinese markets from 328,000 yuan (about $47,500). Bloomberg estimated the price at or just above 300,000 yuan (about $43,400) -- it's unclear if Bloomberg's sources included value-added tax in the estimation, but the price mentioned above does include that tax, although it doesn't include any subsidies.
That money will get you a Tesla Model 3 with an estimated 286 miles of range, but buyers will have to be fine with waiting. Right now, delivery estimates are set at 6 to 10 months, since its Shanghai facility isn't quite up and running yet. Considering the current cheapest US-built Model 3 in China is 377,000 yuan (about $54,600), thanks in part to the current round of trade-war tariffs, that's a solid savings in exchange for a bit of patience.
Chinese Model 3s will range in price from 328,000 yuan to 522,000 yuan (about $75,600). Buyers who want to save their spot in the queue will need to plunk down 20,000 yuan (about $2,900). There are also financing options available starting from 1,100 yuan (about $159) per month, according to Reuters.
Discuss: Chinese-built Tesla Model 3 will be some 13% cheaper, bypassing tariffs
