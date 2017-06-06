VCG

A Chinese train company is working on a new way to get around.

The Autonomous Rail Rapid Transit, or ART, is a 98-foot (30-meter) train-bus hybrid that doesn't need tracks because sensors can detect white, dotted lines painted on the road, CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive said Friday, according to Chinese state media Xinhuanet. CNET could not reach the company for comment.

The mass-transit vehicle's size can change because carriages can be added or removed.

One ART bus will cost about $2.2 million and can travel about 15 miles after 10 minutes of charging. Zhuzhou City in Hunan Province expects to start using ART downtown next year.