VCG

A Chinese locomotive company is working on a new way to get around town.

Autonomous Rail Rapid Transit, or ART, is a 98.4 foot bus (or 30 meters) that doesn't need a driver because sensors can detect white dotted-lines painted on the road, CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co. said Friday, according to Chinese state media Xinhuanet. The company was unable to be reached for comment.

The bus's size can change, though, as carriages are added or removed.

One ART bus will cost about $2.2 million and can travel about 15 miles after 10 minutes of charging. Zhuzhou City in the Hunan Province can expect the ART line downtown starting in 2018.