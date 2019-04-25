Chevy recalls 113,000 Trax SUVs for separating lower control arms

Enlarge Image Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Vehicles are… complicated, and a failure of even a single part can have some big ramifications. Chevrolet's latest recall focuses on a part that many might not think about, but it's one that you definitely don't want to fail.

Chevrolet has issued a recall for approximately 113,000 examples of the 2017-2019 Chevrolet Trax. The small SUVs included in this recall carry build dates between July 1, 2017 and April 4, 2019. Vehicles built after the cutoff date have been given an improved part that eliminates the underlying issue.

The problem stems from the lower control arms. According to the automaker, some front lower control arms might have improperly welded joints. Over time, that weld can become fatigued and possibly break. If that happens, the lower control arm may partially separate from the vehicle, causing a front wheel to toe out and affect the vehicle's handling, potentially increasing the risk of a crash.

According to documents from NHTSA, the issue was first discovered last November, when a General Motors dealer filed a report claiming lower control arm separation on a 2018 Chevy Trax. Upon inspection, GM found the wonky weld in question and opened an investigation, eventually settling on the correct group of cars to recall, based on part information from the supplier. While GM has received two warranty claims regarding this issue, the automaker said it has received no reports of crashes stemming from the bad weld.

The fix is pretty simple. Upon returning to dealerships, GM's technicians will inspect each of the affected vehicles and, if necessary, replace the front lower control arm assembly with an improved part. Any owners who paid for a repair out of pocket prior to the recall will be reimbursed. GM did not say when owners could expect to receive notifications in the mail, but it did say that dealers have already been alerted to the recall's details.