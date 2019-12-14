2021 Chevy Tahoe and Suburban, Tesla keeps on Cybertruckin' and more: Roadshow's week in review

Enlarge Image Chevrolet

Happy weekend, Roadshow readers. It's been a busy week; we drove a number of important new cars, Chevrolet revealed its new full-size SUVs and the Tesla Cybertruck continued to make headlines.

Here's a look back at what was hot on Roadshow from Dec. 8-14.

Top reviews

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class

Slotting in between the GLA-Class and GLC-Class, Mercedes now offers the GLB-Class. It's a cute little thing, and offers an optional third row of seats. We think this subcompact SUV will be a big hit.

Click here to read our 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class first drive.

2020 Porsche Taycan 4S

Now that we've tested the Turbo and Turbo S models, it's time to drive the less powerful Taycan 4S. Reviews editor Andrew Krok took it out in Los Angeles, but we also tested its cold-weather prowess in the Arctic Circle of Finland. Turns out, the 4S is just as enjoyable as any other Taycan model.

Click here to read our 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S first drive, and click here to read about our adventure with it in Finland.

2020 Mazda CX-30

Think of this as a tall Mazda3. The new CX-30 fits in between the CX-3 and CX-5, with more rakish styling. Inside, it offers plenty of premium materials, and out on the road, it's a blast to drive. Did we mention it's also super affordable?

Click here to read our 2020 Mazda CX-30 first drive.

Top news

Top videos

Meet the Mercedes-Benz GLB

Don't have time to read our full first drive? Reviews editor Emme Hall details five things you need to know about Mercedes' new GLB-Class.

Behind the scenes at Roadshow

Come along with us as we show you how we film super-tricky car-to-car video shots, with the help of our old long-term 2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris van.

Chevy Tahoe and Suburban revealed

We got up close and personal with the 2021 Chevy Tahoe and Suburban in Detroit ahead of the SUVs' official reveal.