A Chevy Silverado hit the milestone of half a million miles, and thanks to YouTube, you can catch the climactic moment.
The video shows the truck's odometer rolling over to the magic 500,000 milestone, with "great rejoicing" from the driver and passenger.
500,000 miles sounds like a lot -- because it is -- but it's more impressive within the context of how far this car has traveled.
- The Silverado could've made the 3,312-mile trip from Caribou, Maine, to San Diego, California, nearly 151 times.
- It would've finished the length of the Trans-Siberian Railway 81 times.
- It could have traveled from Tunis, Tunisia, down the entire length of Africa to Capetown 72 times.
- It's accomplished 45 laps of the Great Wall of China.
- If it traveled around the Earth at the equator, it could circle the globe 20 times.
- But all these trips are small steps. This Chevy could've made a giant leap for truck kind and make the trip to the Moon and back.
Well done, Silverado. You deserve that cupcake.