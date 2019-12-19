Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra and Cadillac CT6 part of 800,000-plus recall campaign

Enlarge Image Emme Hall/Roadshow

Two big recalls from General Motors were made public this week after the automaker filed notice with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration last Thursday, affecting 814,366 vehicles.

The first recall covers the automaker's popular full-size pickup trucks, the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500, and the 2019 Cadillac CT6 for Electronic Brake Control Module software problems. The second covers the Silverado and Sierra for battery and alternator issues that increase the chance of a fire.

In total, 463,995 vehicles are part of the first recall for brake control software. Of note, only CT6 models with the 2.0-liter turbo-four and twin-turbo 4.2-liter V8 are included; just 821 CT6 sedans are included with the rest being pickups.

The issue in the brake control software could deactivate the electronic stability control and antilock brake system. Making matters worse, GM said this specific issue will keep the vehicle's diagnostics system from illuminating any warning lights on the dashboard. The models don't comply with US regulations with this error, and if the driver isn't aware these system are disengaged, there's an increased risk of a crash.

The second recall covers 350,371 Silverado and Sierra models from the 2019-2020 model years. GM explains a poor connection between the battery and alternator, due to excess glue, may cause intermittent electrical flow. As such, there's an increased chance of the pickups stalling and arcing, leading to increased heat and a fire risk. GM noted it's aware of one fire related to this problem.

Both recalls will require owners to take their vehicles to the dealer where a technician will perform necessary repairs or updates. For the brake control software, owners will get an updated software to fix the problem. For the battery issue, the cable connecting the alternator and battery will be inspected for excess glue and other gunk, cleaned and reattached. If a technician notices arcing has occurred, any damaged components will be replaced for free.

Owners should look for notifications starting Jan. 27.