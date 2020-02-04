Chevy details mid-engine Corvette Stingray development in new documentary

If there's one word that describes the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray pretty darn well, "revolution" is mighty appropriate. It's the first time in the nameplate's history that the engine resides behind the driver, as Chevy elevates its long-running sports car to battle the world's best.

Naturally, curious minds have to wonder what went on behind the scenes to make this car come together. Chevy has good news for you. Revolution, a two-part documentary detailing the C8-generation Corvette's development, is set to air in the coming months, the brand said Monday.

Chevy told Roadshow the documentary will air on the Corvette's homepage here, but for now, the quick trailer embedded above will give fans a taste of what the upcoming feature holds. There's plenty of first-hand knowledge on display -- the team that put the latest car together gets plenty of camera time. Numerous people in the mid-engine Corvette program spill how it felt to take an icon and reinvent it.

The documentary announcement comes just after Chevy announced that the production of the 2020 Corvette Stingray kicked off on Monday. With the C7-generation car in the rearview mirror, and all necessary retooling done for the mid-engine car, the workforce in Bowling Green, Kentucky is solely focused on the new Corvette.

Chevy didn't have an exact timeline for when the first part of the documentary will air, but it should give fans eagerly awaiting their cars something to pass the time as deliveries begin in early March at the latest. Hopefully by this summer, we'll see plenty of 2020 Corvettes on the road as the plant ships them out to their new homes.

Now, bring on the Z06.