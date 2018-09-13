GM recalls over 1 million trucks and SUVs in the US

Enlarge Image GMC

General Motors is recalling 1,015,918 pickup trucks and SUVs in the US over concerns of power steering loss. The affected models include the Chevrolet Silverado, Suburban and Tahoe, the GMC Sierra and Yukon, and the Cadillac Escalade, all of which are from the 2015 model year.

"Electric power steering (EPS) assist may be lost momentarily, followed by a sudden return of EPS assist," the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced Wednesday (PDF). "If EPS assist is lost and then suddenly returns, the driver may have difficulty steering the vehicle, especially at low speeds, increasing the risk of a crash."

A similar power steering recall affected some 700,000 Chevrolet and GMC trucks in the US last year.

General Motors will notify owners of the problem and dealers will update the vehicles' EPS software, free of charge. It's unclear exactly when the recall work will kick off, as "the manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule," according to the NHTSA document.

A General Motors spokesperson did not immediately return Roadshow's request for comment.