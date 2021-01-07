Refreshed Chevy Equinox, Traverse on the way after COVID-related delays

Chevrolet

Early in 2020, Chevrolet unveiled refreshed versions of the Equinox and Traverse crossovers. Little did anybody realize the year that planet Earth had in store for us, and the effects of the coronavirus pandemic reached far into the auto industry, delaying the rollout of these models and many more. But rest assured, Chevy hasn't forgotten about its updated family-haulers.

Chevrolet will roll out the new Equinox and Traverse as 2022 models later this year, said Steve Majoros, Chevy's VP of marketing, as reported by Automotive News. "They're going to be a big part of our plans for '21," he said. The automaker plans to expand its offering of special-edition trims, which have proven popular with buyers, he also told reporters. Chevy confirmed the news in a statement to Roadshow.

The 2022 (née 2021) Chevy Equinox will be the first to hit the market this summer. Initially debuting at the 2020 Chicago Auto Show, the two-row crossover's midcycle refresh brings a whole host of changes inside and out. Its look has been updated to bring it a little closer to the sharp-lookin' Blazer, and it grows a new RS trim that will incorporate gloss-black trim elements for a slightly more aggressive look.

Under the hood, buyers will get to choose between a 1.5-liter turbocharged I4 or a 2.0-liter turbocharged I4, with standard front-wheel drive and optional all-wheel drive. There are also some new safety systems on board, including standard lane-keeping assist, lane-departure warning, automatic emergency braking and a following-distance monitor.

The larger three-row 2022 Chevy Traverse will arrive in the third quarter of 2021 after being delayed from its earlier release date of late 2020. The visual makeover here is a little milder, with a revised grille and headlights up front, as well as tweaked taillights out back, along with some new wheel designs. A 3.6-liter V6 and nine-speed automatic transmission remain the standard powertrain.

On the tech front, the 2022 Traverse's 8-inch infotainment screen will be capable of running wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while a similarly sized head-up display becomes an available option. Like the Equinox, there are a whole bunch of new standard safety systems, including automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist and automatic high beams.